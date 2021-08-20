"The List" is PAPER's definitive roundup of the most important fashion launches of the month. From store openings to new podcasts, collaborations, initiatives, campaigns, pop-ups, capsules and product releases, we've curated the most exclusive and special style announcements from around the world. Scroll through, below, to see what's in store for August.

Cardi B and Reebok Reunite for Second Collaboration Courtesy of Reebok

Following their first successful collab, Cardi B and Reebok are reuniting for the launch of another apparel and footwear capsule collection this summer. Officially dropping on August 27, the collection includes a new Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker in various colors and matching apparel inspired by Cardi's hometown of New York City. Available on August 27 at Reebok.com

Nordstrom Introduces Concept 014: Found in Translation Beams Short Sleeve Madras Shirt - $140

The latest iteration of Nordstrom's ongoing New Concepts series sees the retailer's Men's Fashion and Editorial Director Jian DeLeon team up with creative entrepreneur Joshua Kissi to collaborate on the new shop, which is a celebration of how global heritage and underground subculture have shaped modern menswear. Titled "Found in Translation," the shop speaks to Kissi and DeLeon's interpretation of traditional American style codes as a Ghanian-American and a Philippine-born immigrant immigrant, respectively. Featured brands including Baracuta x Needles, Champion Tears, and Eric Emanuel x New Era, as well as exclusive capsules from BEAMS, Bel-Air Athletics, Drake's, Foreign Currency, G.H. Bass Originals, Our Legends, and Schott NYC. Available now through late October at Nordstrom.com

Parade Is Selling IRL for the First Time in NYC Courtesy of Parade Parade is selling IRL for the first time on August 27-August 29 in NYC. The DTC Creative Basics brand will be debuting a physical and shoppable activation within NYC's Dimes Square. The entire square will be transformed to emulate its latest collection, Summer Daisy, which launched on August 17. The Summer Daisy collection will evoke the ethereal mood of a summer's day in a meadow full of fresh wildflowers, as a thematic nod to Parade's ongoing commitment to sustainability. Open August 27-29 from 10am-4pm EST at Dimes Square, NYC

P.E. Nation Launches Menswear Collection Courtesy of P.E. Nation

Australian label P.E Nation Mens has finally delivered their first collection designed specifically as menswear for all of the guys out there that have had their eye on the brand's signature bright colors, bold logos and perfectly balanced amount of color-blocking and monochrome. The menswear collection presents a variety of graphic tees, puffer vests and jackets, track pants and shorts for the perfect functional fall streetwear wardrobe. Available now at P.E. Nation Mens

A "Bridgerton" Shoe Line With Malone Souliers Is Coming Courtesy of Malone Souliers

A 15-piece capsule collection of shoes and accessories inspired by key looks from Netflix's hit show Bridgerton is in the works, billed as a combination of Malone Souliers' "non-traditional cordwainer craft" and Bridgerton's "modern Regency fashion." Fans can expect intricate jacquards, shimmering satins, dramatic feathered plumes and ball-worthy embellishments for both men and women.

Ontisuka Tiger's "Cinderella" Sneaker Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese fashion label Onitsuka Tiger collaborated with the new Amazon Prime film Cinderella on a limited-edition sneaker that's a modern interpretation of the glass slipper using the P-TRAINER PRZM™ silhouette. It features prismatic colors reminiscent of the glass slipper which are used on the entire upper of the sneaker to create a mirror-like glossy effect. The iconic tiara from the movie features on the heel top, and the Onitsuka Tiger logo and movie title are on the shoe tongue label and insole. A limited number of 800 pairs will be available in September at select Onitsuka Tiger stores worldwide and online.

Adidas and Pharrell Launch Humanrace Sičhona Sneaker Courtesy of Adidas

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have launched a brand new sneaker: the Humanrace Sičhona. Drawing from the indigenous phrase "Sičhona," meaning connecting to the earth, the design mimics the "universal feeling of walking barefoot on the ground." Launched under the mission of Pharrell's new brand Humanrace, Sičhona is also a platform for diversity and storytelling. In lieu of a traditional campaign, Adidas and Pharrell teamed up with leaders of the community to create a photo series highlighting the Dakota people and their stories. Available on August 27th at Humanrace.com.

Allbirds' First Foray Into Sustainable Activewear Courtesy of Allbirds

Allbirds, known for its signature sustainable and comfy sneakers, is debuting a collection of tree-based performance apparel. The brand created the running clothes and from eucalyptus tree fiber and merino wool — the same materials used in its famous slip-on shoes. It features six new activewear styles for women and men, with prices ranging from $48 for the Run Tank and no more than $98 for the Natural Legging in sizes XS to 3XL. Available now at Allbirds.com

Fleuriste St-Germain Pop-Up Event in NYC Photography: Benjamin Lozovsky

This past week, Fleuriste St-Germain hosted the opening nights of their new pop-up flower shop-cocktail bar that opened in NYC's Soho neighborhood in collaboration with Oscar De La Renta/Monse's Laura Kim and American Ballet Theater Dancer James Whiteside. The space was designed to recreate the ethos of original French salons complete with performances, conversations, bouquets and creative cocktails. "It was a joy to dance and engage with guests in the space in my beautiful costume designed by Laura Kim, my fellow collaborator," said Whiteside. "We had a great tete-a-tete! I hope New Yorkers enjoyed the experience and inviting community atmosphere, plus some chic flowers and cocktails… including my Ballerino cocktail, which I think should be in every bar in New York!"

Honey Dijon Launches a Playful Collection With Etsy Courtesy of Etsy

Etsy has launched a new collection with Honey Dijon in collaboration with 10 Etsy makers from all over. The co-created line is filled with home decor and gifts that offer a glimpse into Dijon's world travels and paying tribute to the disco-era, queer culture and vibrant colors. Available now at Etsy.com

“Coach Conversations” Features Angie Martinez and Megan Thee Stallion

Coach has launched the latest episode of its monthly YouTube series "Coach Conversations." Exploring a variety of topics like culture, community, and creativity the newest iteration includes a conversation between radio personality Angie Martinez and megstar Megan Thee Stallion. The episode features Martinez interviewing Megan on the importance of education and how she balances college and her booming career. Though Megan has been topping the music charts as of late, the singer is also in the process of receiving a degree in healthcare administration from Texas Southern University and hopes to start a healthcare facility after she graduates.

Daniel Fletcher Takes Us to Hotel Fiorucci Courtesy of Fiorucci

Fiorucci is releasing an exclusive collection for Spring/Summer 2022, Motel Fiorucci. Menswear artistic director Daniel Fletcher takes us on a trip to the Fiorucci Motel; set in the heart of the Wild Wild West this collection draws inspiration from Fiorucci's western heritage and is inspired by characters from iconic Fiorucci campaigns.

Casablanca and New Balance Reunite for Second Collab Courtesy of New Balance

Following their wildly successful first collaboration, New Balance and Casablanca are teaming up on brand new sneaker: the XC-72, which first made its debut at Casablanca's FW21 show. Inspired by sleek luxury sports cars, the new model comes in the signature orange and green colorway as well as a red and yellow version with black and white accents. Available on August 27 at CasablancaParis.com

Baja East Launches Two LGBTQ Capsule Collections Courtesy of Baja East

LA-based brand Baja East has launched a 'LGBTQ+ Community Collection' and an 'Every Day is Pride' collection. A portion of the proceeds from the collections will be donated to organizations that serve the LGBTQ+ community, including Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. The first is inspired by Britney Spears' embrace of the LGBTQ+ community and the Free Britney Movement, while the second core Pride collection was created with the idea that Pride isn't just a yearly marketing ploy for the month of June, but a yearlong celebration of visibility and equality. Available now at BajaEast.com

Susan Alexandra Collaborates With Philips Sonicare on Travel Line Courtesy of Philips Sonicare

New York-based fashion and accessory label Susan Alexandra has teamed up with dental brand Philips Sonicare for a limited-edition line of travel necessities. The range of whimsical charms, toiletry cases, tote bags and stickers is inspired by Philips One by Sonicare, the brand's travel-friendly power toothbrush. The collaboration will launch in two waves, beginning in the summer and concluding in the fall. For the first drop, the pair released a colorful hand-beaded charm shaped like lips and a smile. The rest of the collection — a toiletry case, tote bag and decorative stickers — will be available in the coming months. Available now at SusanAlexandra.com

Jean Paul Gaultier Launches "La Belle" Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

French fashion label Jean Paul Gaultier has launched its newest eau de parfum, "La Belle." Inspired by seductiveness and intimacy, the scent is an inviting mix of green pear, sensual jasmine, tonka bean and addictive vanilla. Developed from Gaultier's Garden, the parfum is a modern exploration of sensuality and temptation. The bottle of the scent is crafted from opulent gold detailing and arrives in the form of a female silhouette. Available at www.macys.com and Macy's locations.

Maison Margiela Opens Store in Miami's Design District Courtesy of Kiko Ricote/ Kikor.com

Maison Margiela has opened an immersive boutique in the heart of Miami's eclectic design district. Spanning two floors, the boutique offers selections from the brand's men's and women's ready-to-wear collections, accessories, shoes, small leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and fragrances. Developed by Dutch architect Anne Holtrop, the store's concept offers a unique customer experience inspired by abstraction and reality. The Miami location is the brand's fifth US location, building on the brand's established stores in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. To celebrate the store's opening, a limited edition selection of the Tabi Bianchetto and Replica Bianchetto shoes will be available exclusively at the Miami Design District store. Open now at 142 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL, 33137.

Hanifa Premieres Third Capsule Collection Photography: Rod Coplin

Designer Anifa Mvuemba, mastermind behind the future-forward label, Hanifa, has just surprised fans with the third installment of her capsule collection. Featuring six unique silhouettes in bright, saccharine colors like emerald, lilac, and orange, an array of dresses compliments every figure. From free-flowing, floor-length dresses to cutout backless blazer-esque styles, the collection offers a twist on that oh-so-classic summer sundress. The full collection is available now at Hanifa.co

The Great Frog Opens Soho Boutique Photography: Alec Nguyen

The Rock N' Roll jewelry boutique loved by Iggy Pop, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z and Harry Styles isn't leaving the Big Apple anytime soon. Designed by Limen Studio, the British fine jewelry brand is opening their second New York store in Soho, its sixth global store altogether. Nestled in between posh, upscale brands on West Broadway and Thompson Street, the brand's refined, yet punk rock aesthetic is set to change the vibe of the neighborhood, breathing in a new era to shake up Soho.

Fendi and Rimowa Reunite for Another Collaboration Courtesy of Fendi

Fendi has once again joined forces luxury luggage label Rimowa to create a line of suitcases. The cases feature black Cuoio Romano leather handles on the top and side, while Fendi's FF logo appears with a brushed effect on the aluminum that changes depending on the light. The suitcase is available in total black or in a natural aluminum color with contrasting black handles. Available now at Fendi.com



Polly Apfelbaum and Madeline Hollander Exhibit at Dries Van Noten Photography: Darian Zahedi

The newest exhibition at the Dries Van Noten has invited Polly Apfelbaum and Madeline Hollander to exhibit their show Some People See Time at their Los Angeles store, which will run from August 7 through September 11. Located in The Little House, the exhibition brings together watercolor paintings by Hollander and textile floor works by Apfelbaum. Operating as a material conversation between these oft-collaborators, the artworks in the exhibition catalogue the passing of time through the lens of color, pattern and movement.

Arc'teryx Debuts System_A Capsule Collection Courtesy of Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx is introducing System_A, their first gender-inclusive capsule collection offering blending outdoot technology with modern style. The easy-to-wear, versatile and functional pieces are made to be shared and worn by all, and they've been designed for a new generation of outdoor enthusiasts. System_A allows the wearer to transition seamlessly between low and high impact activities. Available starting August 11

JORDANLUCA's Footwear Expansion Pays Homage to Queer London Nightlife Photography: Jason Lloyd-Evan

Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto's three-year-old brand JORDANLUCA, known for its subversive British approach to traditional Italian menswear, is expanding into footwear for Spring 2022. The label is teaming up with licensing firm Six London for the new endeavor, and to celebrate the upcoming launch, Bowen and Marchetto unveiled a cheeky new campaign recreating their first encounter in 2010 in the bathroom stall at a now-closed London nightclub with a series of suggestive images evoking queer, underground nightlife.

Bernard James' Family Portraits Photography: Cesar Buitrago

Following the release of last year's family portraits to highlight his fine jewelry, Bernard James returns with a fresh set of faces in an aim to document the changing communities in fashion, design, art, music and other inspiring endeavors. Shot by Cesar Buitrago, James' inner circle of close creative collaborators and talented friends are celebrated as the series' stars. Portraits include the likes of Naomi Elizée, Sickamore, Amanda Murray, Telsha Anderson, and Rachael Wang coming together in an intimate look at love and community.

Tekla and Stüssy Launch Beachwear Capsule Photography: Charlie McHarg

Copenhagen-based Tekla and NYC cult streetwear brand Stüssy are heading to the beach. To celebrate the summer, the labels are collaborating on a relaxed beachwear line, debuting sleepwear, robes and towels made out of organic cotton terry. Simple, yet sophisticated prints, like swirls and hand-drawn pinstripes, retain a cool city style. Muted, earth tones found in the collection's bedding and garments feel like the perfect palette to unwind. Available at teklafabrics.com and stüssy.com starting August 6.

Champion X Muhammad Ali Returns For Round 2 Courtesy of Champion

Following a successful first drop, legacy streetwear label Champion is tapping into Muhammad Ali's aspirations yet again. The second installment of the collaborative capsule arrives in the form of sweat shorts, hoodies, robes and t-shirts — a nod to Ali's athletic legacy. Both men's and women's styles retain Champion's signature heritage while prepping you to enter the boxing ring. The Champion X Muhammad Ali capsule is available now on champion.com

Burberry Launches Monogram-Clad NFT Courtesy of Burberry/ Mythical Games

The first installment of Burberry's limited-edition B series product drops is here, and it's arrived in the form of a digital shark. The London-based label has jumped on the NFT craze by launching the Burberry Blanko, a non-fungible token in the form of a a shark named Sharky B. The creation is a customizable character in Mythical Games' Blankos Block Party series. Patrons can also buy Burberry-branded accessories — like jetpacks and and pool shoes — for Sharky B to wear in-game.The TB monogram, established in accordance with the house's Animal Kingdom manifesto, made an appearance at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami earlier this summer for a limited pop-up. If Sharky B was IRL, no doubt he would have been there. The Burberry Blanko NFT will be available to purchase in the Blankos Block Party game starting August 11.

Disney Launches Friendship-Forward Collaborations Courtesy of Disney