Ross Mathews has tied the knot!

This past Friday, the Drag Race judge got married to fiancé Dr. Wellinthon García in front of family and friends at a beachside ceremony at the Almar Resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with the latter's father walking both of them down the aisle. Other members of the wedding party included Mathews' brother, Eric, as best man and García's sister, Racquel, as the "pride of honor," while good friend Drew Barrymore served as the flower girl for the ceremony.

"I was on the The Drew Barrymore Show," as Mathews recalled to People. "One day we were doing a story about weddings and she asked me, 'Are you going to have a flower girl at my wedding?' And I'm like, 'Why? You want the gig?'" And obviously, the rest was history.

However, the wedding planning process itself wasn't as smooth, as the LA-based television personality told the publication it was difficult for them to pick a location, given that his now-husband is in New York.

"It caused me such anxiety," Mathews said, though he went on to add that Barrymore ended up coming to the rescue by telling them, "'Do it where you're supposed to do it, and the people who are supposed to be there will be there.' So we chose the place where we first met."

Much to his surprise though, 110 people out of 130 they invited ended up coming to the destination wedding, where they enjoyed musical performances from local artists as they wanted to incorporate Mexican culture into the event. But the most special part of the ceremony was when the couple apparently recited their vows, with Mathews explaining that he wrote his "on the train into the city and I just started to cry."

"It was so overwhelming, thinking about all the things I wanted to say to him," Mathews said.



He later added, "This is the beginning of something amazing."

Congratulations to the happy couple! Read Mathews' entire interview with People here.