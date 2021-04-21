The world's biggest fashion contracts just keep pouring in for the Blackpink girls. Fresh off last summer's reveal as the new face of Saint Laurent, Rosé has just been announced as the new global brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Related | Rosé Goes From Front Row at YSL to Becoming Its Global Face

The New Zealand-native is making her debut for the jeweler as the star of its new Tiffany Hardwear digital campaign. "I've always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry," she said in a statement. "To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

For their part, the company says they chose Rosé because of her "bold personality and modern style influence" and as someone who embodies "the attitude and identity of the collection."

The Tiffany news marks the latest brand partnership for the Blackpink girl group, with each of them having secured various deals with fashion and beauty brands. (Jennie has Chanel, Lisa has Celine and Jisoo has Dior.) As for jewelry, Lisa is an ambassador for Bulgari in Korea and Jisoo is more closely associated with Cartier.