The years since Rosalía released her highly celebrated Latin Grammy-winning debut album, El Mal Querer, have been especially kind to the Spanish artist. In addition to numerous red carpet and festival appearances, spots in fashion and beauty campaigns and a cameo in the "WAP" music video, Rosalía has gone on to collaborate with the likes of Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Arca, Oneohtrix Point Never, Bad Bunny, cementing her status as major force in the world of pop. Now, the time has come for her long-awaited follow-up album.

Sharing the news via a clip posted Instagram, Rosalía has finally announced her second album, Motomami, is set to come out some time next year. Details about the forthcoming release are sparse but the short teaser does see Rosalía strutting around in a chain-laden bikini as well as a full-coverage red glitter look as she repeatedly chants the album name over an aggressive, bass-heavy beat.

While sudden, the announcement is far from unwelcome. "Rosalía is the type to be very judicious with what she releases," the artist's manager, Rebecca Leon tells Billboard. "She's a writer-producer, so she pays attention to every single detail. She's not the type to write a song in a day."

Considering Rosalía put out her debut without the help of a label or a management team, it will be interesting to see how all of the added support and experience she's accrued over the past few years will ultimately manifest on Motomami. Until then, stay tuned.