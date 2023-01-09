Former porn star Ron Jeremy has been declared unfit to stand trial due to "severe dementia."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the retired adult film star, born Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, will be declared unfit for trial on January 17 and will be placed in a state-run hospital if his condition does not improve.

Related | Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted on 33 Counts of Sexual Assault

"If he does not improve, we will not be able to try him for his crimes," said LA County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson in an email to The LA Times. "As a result of the agreement of the experts, the defendant will be declared incompetent to stand trial ... his prognosis for improvement is not good."

According to Hyatt's relatives, he began to show signs of dementia well before his 2020 arrest. Medical experts diagnosed him with dementia in extensive interviews with both Hyatt and his family members as well as analyzing previous medical records.

The case was previously suspended after Hyatt was reportedly "incoherent" and couldn't recognize his lawyer ahead of a court hearing last spring. Hyatt's defense lawyer told the court, "I was just up in the cell where he was being kept, and I tried to get his attention unsuccessfully. He was unable to determine who I was and wouldn’t accommodate both myself and the bailiff to fit into the wheelchair to come down here." He was then referred to receive a psychiatric evaluation.

In August 2021, Hyatt was indicted on over 30 counts of sexual assault. Some of the victims were as young as 15, and the incidents date as far back as 1996.

According to documents, Hyatt used his role as an adult film veteran to lure women into secluded areas. According to Rolling Stone, many of the assaults took place at the Rainbow Bar and Grill, a West Hollywood restaurant where Hyatt was allowed access to employee areas due to being a VIP.

It appears that the District Attorney will allow for future prosecution should Hyatt's condition improve in the future.

Photo courtesy of David McNew/Getty Images