Spanish Sensation ROJUU on Bringing 'Shadow Pop' to Light
Photography and creative direction: Marina Vengut / Styling: Francisco Urgarte / Hair and makeup: Mariona Botella
Originally from Barcelona, Spain, 18-year-old ROJUU is currently one of the most promising, young Spanish artists with a long path of success already behind him. After starting a career on YouTube, where he would talk about music and earn his first hundreds of euros, ROJUU eventually dropped out of high school to fully commit to his passion. He claims that he could clearly visualize his creative and professional path since age 10.
With an impressive ability to give voice to adolescent sadness and the demons that haunt teens today, ROJUU has become a representative of his generation. By 2022, he has already released six albums, with the last one being Kor Kor Lake — a psychedelic journey from day to night inside ROJUU’s world. He’s also working on a new album, which “will be my most experimental project,” he tells PAPER, slated for release this summer.
Meet ROJUU, below, as he talks more about Kor Kor Lake and the steps that have led him to success today.
Where’d you grow up?
I was born and raised in Barcelona, Spain. My parents haven’t been together since I was born, so I have been around two houses all my life. I've lived around Plaza de Tetuán, near Raval and also lived in El Born. Both are neighborhoods pretty close to Parc de la Ciutadella, being the surroundings of my childhood.
How’d you land on the name, ROJUU?
ROJUU has its roots in my real name, Roc Jou, compressed. It actually was born online, during my e-gamer times. Whenever my opponents got mad at me when losing, they started yelling my name and misspelling it. So it went from Roc Jou to ROJUU in a heartbeat. I used to record these battles to upload them to my YouTube. I showed them to my close friends and they started calling me ROJUU, so I decided to keep the name.
At 18, you’re already known as a veteran of the Spanish music scene. How would you describe this journey for people who haven’t yet found their calling?
Looking back on my journey, I’ve been improvising. It's not about doing things for an instant reward, it's about working hard until it's solid enough to become recognizable. Your actions will always have consequences, good or bad, but the outcome will be aligned with your decisions and actions. Focus on what you want and what you have to do in order to achieve it.
For example, I decided to quit school. I find it nonsense and a way to follow social parameters that sums you up in a system that is not well structured, but somehow it seems like the only way to success, so everyone follows. You learn better from your own mistakes than in a classroom. Less degrees are not equal to less intelligence.
What does music offer for you on a personal level?
Music is just another creative expression. The sensations it causes are similar to riding a wave or being inside a bubble that flies you around life and introduces you to new people, but also grows you apart from others — all this being a very powerful vehicle to express yourself and create something new. Music is another tool to show and sell your creative side, just like drawing or painting, but maybe more mass consumable.
Your first steps into the music industry were through your YouTube, "Roctopus." What exactly did you post there?
I started this path when I was 13, using my YouTube as a way to show my music to others, but never thought it would get me this far. At some moment I decided to delete my channel and leave the scene for a while. I got back at 15 and released my single, "Kids & Drugs." This single marked a before and after in my career, because after that I met my manager and everything started to get more structured.
["Roctopus"] was a very silly channel. I was very young at the moment and it showed in the opinions I shared then. I'm in a different place, right now. What I admire the most about that version of me was the fact that I was one of the first to start sharing that type of content in Spain. "Roctopus" was a pioneer channel.
You started it at 13?
Yes, in 2016. I still have the channel with a different name and the videos private, but that version of me died a long time ago and I’m glad it happened that way.
How has your career developed since you decided to start?
Every album shows the stages I’ve been through. Cotard Delusion shows my early teenage years. On another side, Bad Trip Camp marks the end of those teenage years, the closure of a chapter in my life. Children Of God shows the instant when a person starts to perceive the world as an adult, but with some kind of resistance rooted in the desire to stay young forever. OOO remarks the sort of limbo that being a teenager represents. Then we have Roku Roku, which is the representation of this teen feeling ready to grow up and find success. Kor Kor Lake represents the reality check that we get as we enter the grown ups’ world and realize that it’s not easy to be an adult.
How do you see Kor Kor Lake, specifically, as an evolution from your previous works?
Kor Kor Lake is my immersion to the general public, a project where anyone can enter. Although the background is a bit more complex, the album is a journey from day to night on a lake in my world. What sets it apart from the others is the work behind it, as it's the first studio album I've made.
You collaborated with Clutchill, Bratty and other artists for Kor Kor Lake. How did this influence your creative process?
Well, I let Bratty do what she wanted. I was with her in the studio and I told her, "These are the lyrics and this is what it's all about, all yours." And she did magic. Then with Clutchill, I told her what I wanted and how I wanted it, and it was done. With Sara[malacara], I passed the topic to her and let her do what she wanted. She always does magic. Later in the studio, I put in some cuts and background sounds that were consistent with what I was saying and with the album. And to Mixed Matches, I let him do what he wanted within the margin that there was.
What's your typical process like, then?
It’s a little chaotic, mostly because in the center of it you can find my purest and deepest emotions, which tend to be in a constant state of change. Normally I write the lyrics right after listening to the first draft of the beat, then I record it at home and then we remaster the beat. My lyrics combine my experiences with relatable feelings or happenings that may [resonate with] my followers.
You've been referred to as one of the biggest representatives of the "emo trap” Spanish scene, but you seem to reject it.
I consider myself an emo standing for “emotional,” but I do not have a “trap” style at all. “Experimental emo” suits me better, maybe. I have defined my fashion style as "shadow pop," the dark side of pop music. I feel very comfortable in the darkness, so being a traditional pop star is not my thing. My music is gloomy yet relatable. Limbo is a beautiful place with the right beat.
What’re you aiming to promote through your music?
As a tiny extract of who I am, love stories are the main experiences that I like to sing about. Sometimes I like to mix them with other happenings, but ROJUU represents my sentimental and romantic self. My artistic personality doesn’t represent a character or a mask, it's a fraction of my true self.
Stream Kor Kor Lake by ROJUU, below.
Photography and creative direction: Marina Vengut
Styling: Francisco Ugarte
Set design: Andrea García Ferre
Hair and makeup: Mariona Botella (Kasteel Artist Management using Kevin Murphy Spain)
Nails: Pannkks
Lighting design: Anna Port
Production: Sara Mata
Introduction: Anna Montagner
Interview: Jaime Martínez Sena and Anna Montagner
Translation: Charlie Dominguez
Move over Angels, the fandom has a new name! "Charli STD" is making headlines again following Charli XCX's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon promoting the release of her latest single "Baby."
Reminiscing on her 2018 collab "Girls," with Cardi B and Bebe Rexha, Charli recalled the mutual (although entirely) virtual admiration between the three.
“It was one of those scenarios where we never actually met when we made the song,” Charli told Fallon. “We shot the music video separately, and we were sending verses and whatever.”
While they may not have exchanged more than verses (and certainly not any bodily fluids), Cardi B, in announcing the song, mistagged Charli XCX as "Charli STD" on Twitter.
“There is an account [on Twitter] called Charli STD” Charli explained on The Tonight Show. “I think Cardi tagged it not once, but twice.” Charli shared the segment to her Instagram, thanking Cardi B for “creating this iconic piece of Twitter history.”
It’s all love for Charli, who “felt honored” by Cardi B’s misnomer. “If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi ’cause it’s iconic and I’m almost happy it happened,”
It’s unclear whether the offer extends to all of us, but Charli set the record straight that Cardi B gets a pass: “she can call me Charli STD whenever she wants.”
As for the official Charli XCX, she's been doing the rounds promoting her newest singles "Baby" and "Beg For It," performing as an SNL musical guest over the weekend — both as herself and as as a singing meatball along with Oscar Isaac. We love her in all forms.
Photo via Getty/ Todd Owyoung/ NBC/ NBCU Photo Bank
Gigi Hadid has joined the ranks of celebrities — from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – who are donating millions to aid refugees of Ukraine amid Russian invasion.
With a long post on her instagram account, the supermodel has announced that she will donate her earnings from her 2022 fashion week shows in Paris, Milan and New York City, to the victims of Ukrainian conflict. “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history. We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something,” Gigi wrote.
Hadid mentioned colleague Mica Argañaraz — Argentine model and artist — as being the catalyst of this generous relief. “Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine” she wrote, pledging to also support those who are suffering amid conflicts in Palestine — her father’s home country.
A longtime vocal advocate for peace, along with sister Bella, Hadid's call to end human injustice is no isolated instance; fans and supporters were quick to flood the comments with support, saying her constant generosity and spirit are what make her "beautiful inside and out." Hadid has yet to disclose which organizations will benefit from her contributions, though her public support and donation will surly go far in the efforts to aid refugees and victims of war.
Photo via Getty/ Melodie Jen
At Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend, Mrs. Doubtfire stopped by to say, “Helloooo!” While her face might not have been covered with frosting like in Robin Williams' 1993 classic, it was caked by plenty of prosthetics, makeup and a bit of anxious sweat from brushes with fashion royalty.
The brain beneath the illusion, Alexis Stone (real name: Elliot Joseph Rentz) has become a Balenciaga icon during Demna Gvasalia's era. On the heels of their collaborative campaign and documentary in 2021, it was only natural that Mrs. Doubtfire make a real-life cameo this season.
"This was my first major brand's attendance, with a brand I had just an ongoing working with," Stone tells PAPER, having previously attended a Nats Getty show pre-COVID. "I was like if I'm gonna do it, it's gonna be Balenciaga, so it was a really nice cherry popping."
A monumental moment for Stone, as well as the larger fashion community, Balenciaga's Fall 2022 show struck awe and spurred emotions for many, drawing from Gvasalia's Georgian heritage and the global landscape in light of Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine.
"The only way I could describe it is 'emotional,'" Stone says. "You walked in were met with the Ukraine flag. Demna put his message out very shortly before the show about his experience. There was a real sense of emotion and awareness."
Meanwhile, "I’m there dressed as Mrs. Fucking Doubtfire," she continues, acknowledging the juxtaposition. "It isn't the most appropriate thing, but that also comes at a time that we, as artists, have to try and not distract, but use that little bit of magic to make people smile."
And Mrs. Doubtfire did just that, hob-knobbing with the front row. “Kim [Kardashian] had a little giggle when she brushed past me and had a little double-take," Stone says of fellow Balenciaga super-fan, who wrapped her entire body in branded yellow caution tape.
Dressed in head-to-toe Balenciaga, Mrs. Doubtfire also turned a look. "Nothing screams Mrs. Doubtfire more than Balenciaga florals and we had it with a really iconic pair of chrome silver boots," Stone says. "In Demna’s own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic."
Photos courtesy of Liam Heeley
Inspired by the Maenads (from Greek mythology) that roamed the mountains or forests performing frenzied, ecstatic dances and were believed to be possessed by the Gods, photographer Matias Alfonzo's PAPER fashion shoot celebrates cocktails as a form of festivity and love.
He describes the imagery as "a modern, pop take on dance culture, youth and sexual exploration," linking back to the Maenads, as the main character on the Dionysian Mysteries, a ritual where they used intoxicants (like wine or potions) and other trance-inducing techniques (like music) to remove inhibitions and liberate the individual to return to a natural state.
Click through Feelings of Desire, below.
Photography and art direction: Matias Alfonzo
Styling: Oana Cilibiu
Styling assistants: Samuel Tosi, Bianca Magistrelli, Fabio Cassetta
Set design: Alice Jacobs
Set design assistant: David Quincoces
3D artists: Luca Licciardi, Giovanni Gazzillo
Hair: Pablo Kuemin
Makeup: Yvane Rocher
Casting: Alexandre Junior Cyprien (Creartvt)
Models: Cathy Wolf (IMG) Coralie Jean-Francois (City Models), Marfa Manakh (Women 360)