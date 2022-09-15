Roger Federer is saying goodbye to tennis.

After dominating the court for over two decades, the Swiss sports star announced that he would be retiring in an audio message posted to his social media accounts on Thursday, September 15.

“I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," Federer said, while also referencing the string of injuries and knee operations he's experienced as a result of the past few seasons.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries," he continued, before adding that while he's "worked hard to return to full competitive form," he is also aware of his "body's capacities and limits."

Federer said, "And its message to me lately has been clear."

According to the tennis legend, his last competitive matches will take place next week at the Laver Cup in London. However, he also went on to clarify that he will keep playing, though "not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

As noted by ESPN, Federer's decision brings his storied career to a close after ranking No. 1 for five seasons, 103 ATP singles titles, five U.S. Open. singles titles and eight Wimbledon singles titles. He is also the recipient of 20 Grand Slam titles, which makes him the third ranking men's tennis player of all time in terms of the prestigious competition, just behind rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me, but at the same time there is so much to celebrate,” Federer said. “I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and did it at a level I never imagined for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

You can listen to Federer's official announcement for yourself below.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022