You might not have known until this week that you had a giant, gaping Robyn-shaped hole in your life. But now that the Swedish pop star's latest alongside SG Lewis and Channel Tres is here, it's hard to imagine having lived life without it.

The newest single taken off SG Lewis' highly anticipated debut album, "Impact" sees the London producer enlist the vocal talents of the two for a club-ready "song of the summer" contender. Destined for the dancefloor, Robyn's soaring choruses and Channel Tres' sultry verses trade off effortlessly with one another as warm synth basslines propel the track into a wave of euphoria.

Tres Channel describes "Impact" as being about the lasting impressions people can leave as they come in and out of you life. "In this instance it was for the better and I'm going through the emotions of denying something that's obviously good for me," he explains, adding that it can be a double-edged sword. "The hurt I've been through in my past causes me to put up defense mechanisms. While I'm putting up the defenses, the person trying to love me pursues me consistently and this impacts my life in so many ways."

Co-produced by Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, SG Lewis cites the new record as being one of his all-time favorites. "The chemistry between Channel and Robyn is so powerful, and creates something so unique," he says. "Channel is an artist I believe will go on to create a musical legacy as important as the one Robyn has already created, and to have the two of them on this record together is insane. I hope it provides some release and euphoria in a time where it's hard to come by."

Speaking about how she got involved in the new single, Robyn adds, "[SG Lewis] made this instant thing, it´s a special skill to make a song that hits you right away the way Impact does. The track just gave me the feels and it wasn´t hard to write a chorus to it, especially with Channels vocals on there already. Channel Tres came on tour with us last year so I know how strong he is on stage and hopefully some time in the future we will get to be on stage together, with Sam, performing this song."

Robyn's feature on "Impact" also happens to coincide with the latest edition of her Club Domo stream, which is set to feature a dance performance by the singer's brother, Jac Carlsson, a set by Swedish duo Mount Liberation Unlimited, new music from Zhala and a previously unreleased video from Kindness.

So while you might not be able to enjoy "Impact" in its full euphoric glory inside a club any time soon, that doesn't mean you can't party with Robyn in celebration of its release.