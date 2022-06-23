As is to be expected by anything Beyoncé, this week's sudden release of "Break My Soul" was an event. From The Great Resignation discourse to the Big Freedia cameo and talk of house music's very distinctly Black and queer history, the first single off her forthcoming album, Renaissance, more than lived up to the hype and had everyone buzzing.

Many people picked up on the track's sampling of '90s vocal house hit "Show Me Love" by Robin S. A classic tune that has been interpolated ad nauseam and continues to delight dancefloors to this day, Beyoncé's nod to "Show Me Love" did not go unnoticed. She even credited its original songwriters Allen George and Fred McFarlane.

Robin S talked on Good Morning Britain about how thrilled she was to learn the pop superstar had sampled her work. "My son called me and he’s like, 'Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,'" the singer said. "You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere."

Robin S went on to thank the Queen Bey herself, as well as Jay-Z and her whole team for the recognition. "Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I’m honored and excited to see what else can happen."

Naturally, the topic of conversation shifted to whether Robin S would work with Beyoncé if the opportunity ever presented itself. "Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream," she added. "I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks."