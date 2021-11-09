After an extremely rough 2020, we can all collectively agree that what the world is missing really good weed right now.

As everything begins to open up as more and more people receive the vaccine, it isn't surprising that COVID brought about a new cannabis consumer — one that isn't going away. The use of American vices, like substances and Pete Davidson-inspired sex toys, all rose during the lockdown, leading many to keep up with habits unlike ever before. With a generation living everyday like it's their last after a deadly era in global history, no wonder new companies are cropping up aiming to change a stigmatized conversation and capitalize on high times.

To celebrate the return of live music, premium cannabis brand RNBW launched a full-line of products in conjunction with Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. Backed by Insomniac, EDC's music festival parent company, RNBW's launch is ushering a new era of responsible and thoughtful consumption.

Nestled in-between stages, RNBW's interactive art installation took users inside premium cannabis, from photo-ops to educational programming about the world of weed. The move is destigmatizing and demystifying drug use at festivals, eventually leading to a full-scale pick-up plan the brand hopes to implement in the future.

Rather than sneaking substances in or buying potentially laced strains at the event, RNBW is set to launch a revolutionary buy-and-go system in the future, offering customers the option to pre-order flower, vapes, and edibles to later be picked up inside festival grounds. The step marks the first in a society rethinking its hard-line stance on marijuana use for an evolving generation, and one that we're sure to see booming in the future.

Let's be blunt: Music festivals and drug use have always had a long-winded love affair. From Woodstock '69's abundant psychedelics to recreational MDNA all over electronic dance music events, nearly one in four people reported drug use at music festivals, according to a 2018 study. The most frequently used substance of choice? Cannabis, with more than 60% favorability among those polled.

For right now, RNBW is available across legal states, EDC's home Nevada included. During October, the brand had select pop-ups at dispensaries, with the full-range being available online now on the brand's website with a choice group of retailers joining in for the ride.

Obviously, substance use by festival-goers isn't going to end anytime soon, as it's an element heavily ingrained into music and rave culture. And sure, you can be sober while enjoying some good oonts-oonts beats, but if you do choose to indulge, RNBW is making sure you do it safely.

Photos courtesy of RNBW