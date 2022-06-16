An actor who previously appeared on Riverdale has pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother.

According to CBC News, 24-year-old Ryan Grantham admitted to killing to a second-degree murder charge stemming from the death of his mother, Barbara Waite, on March 31, 2020. At the time of her murder, Waite was reportedly playing the piano in the family's British Columbia home when Grantham shot her in the back of the head.

Following the shooting, prosecutors said that Grantham had three guns, ammunition, a dozen Molotov cocktails and camping supplies in car with the intent to kill Justin Trudeau, as evidenced by a piece of paper with directors to the Canadian Prime Minister's house in Ottawa.

Not only that, but Grantham allegedly wrote about murdering Trudeau in his journal and talked about his plan in a police statement, in addition to rehearsing the killing and taking videos — one of which reportedly shows his mother's body. However, Grantham apparently decided to mid-way to stop and turn himself into Vancouver police headquarters.

During the Monday sentencing hearing, prosecutor Michaela Donnelly mentioned that two different psychiatric evaluations showed Grantham was experiencing an "intense period of clinical depression" in the months prior to the murder, experiencing "urges to commit violence and kill himself." CBC also reported that Grantham decided to murder his mother in an attempt to "spare her from seeing the violence he intended to commit."

In addition to his role as Jeffrey Augustine in Riverdale, Grantham has also appeared in Supernatural and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

He currently faces life in prison for the murder of his mother. Read People's full report here.