Rita Wilson has been in quarantine for some time now, ever since she and her husband actor Tom Hanks have tested positive for the coronavirus. Aside from eating Vegemite, and keeping herself hydrated and healthy, the singer has found a great way to pass the time: mastering Naughty by Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."

She posted the four-minute clip on Instagram on Saturday, with the caption, "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it." She begins by pretending to read Orson Scott Card's Ender's Game, and with the sound of Treach, Vin Rock, and DJ Kay Gee's voices, she begins to spit verses like the total pro that she is.

It looks like Rita's doing well, and so is Tom. They were released from the hospital on Monday, and have been in quarantine in their home in Australia since. Their rep told People,"Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day."

Hopefully they fully recover soon, and hopefully so do many of the COVID-19 patients around the world.