Rita Ora Addresses Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson 'Throuple' Rumors

Rita Ora has something to say about those "throuple" rumors.

In May 2021, fans speculated that the "Hot Right Now" singer was in a three-way relationship with Tessa Thompson and now-husband Taika Waititi and after the Daily Mail published photographs of the trio kissing and cuddling up to each other on Waititi's balcony in Sydney, Australia. And though she never really addressed the rumors, Ora has now decided to finally shut down them once and for all by setting the record straight in a new interview with British GQ.

“Have you ever been in a situation where you’ve had a lot of drinks and everyone’s your best friend? And then the next day you’re like, ‘I was talking to this person in the smoking area for four hours and I’ve got no idea who they are?,’" the star said, prior to adding that actress Thompson and director Waititi — who were working together on Thor: Love and Thunder — had "a crazy schedule," meaning that "everyone was letting loose."

She continued, "Literally — that [photo] was just a bunch of friends having a good time.”

Ora then went on to add that she decided to ignore the chatter at the time "because it's ridiculous," saying that "when some things are so absurd, and it's hard to fathom any sense of it, you just have to ignore it."

"I've taken that approach for a lot of things, because you don't want to put energy towards something that's nonexistent," the songstress said. "It's like trying to explain something that didn't happen means you're feeding into nothing."

However, Ora did acknowledge that there was one a silver lining, as it turned into a moment where she was able to support her "incredible LGBTQIA+ fanbases," adding that she eventually realized that "'whether this is true or not — I'm so inspired that this is being normalized publicly.'"

"That made me really happy," she went on to say. "You don't know who it's touching."

But even though Ora didn't want to say anything publicly, Waititi — who she was dating at the time — addressed the photos in July 2021 after he was apparently "reprimanded" by senior executives at Marvel, saying that he wasn't all that bothered by the media frenzy surrounding the snaps, saying that “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," according to the Mirror.

"And also, 'is it that big a deal?,'" as he later told the Sydney Morning Herald, per the tabloid. "No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

You can read everything Ora had to say about the rumored relationship to British GQ interview here.