With a month to go until Rihanna graces the prestigious Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, we finally get a trailer to increase our hype even more.

Of course, when you've been waiting for as long as we have for new music, Rihanna can't just give it to us right away. Standing at the end of a lit runway, the singer twists and turns as lights flash. The accompanying narration features clips of fans and news reports alike wondering when she will make her return, even mentioning that it has been over 2,000 days since we last got new music.

Suddenly, the lights cut out, a spotlight comes on and Rihanna stares at the camera, decked out in a gorgeous fuzzy neon yellow coat from AREA's Ready-To-Wear Fall 2022 collection and a sleek black catsuit. The camera zooms in and she puts her fingers up to her lips to make a "shush" gesture.

And when Rihanna tells you to shut up, you listen.

Related | Rihanna to Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna's last public performance was at the 2018 Grammy Awards to perform "Wild Thoughts" alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. However, she has kept herself very busy in the five years since, including expanding her hugely successful Fenty Beauty brand, working on her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, creating a Chadwick Boseman tribute for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even having a baby with her partner A$AP Rocky.

There's no word yet if she will be performing new music, but the trailer makes it seem like we may finally get the first preview of what would be the first Rihanna album in seven years since 2016's ANTI-.

Below, watch the official trailer for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which airs Sunday, February 12.