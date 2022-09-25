Rihanna is making a much-anticipated return to music — with a performance at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The 34-year-old singer and self-made billionaire confirmed her participation this morning via an Instagram post depicting her tattooed hand holding an NFL football. The league likewise posted on social media and released its own statement, noting that this would be the inaugural halftime show sponsored by Apple Music.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium near Phoenix, Arizona on February 12th. For a third year, the halftime show will produced in partnership with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn," said Jay-Z in a statement. "A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

Prior to Rihanna's announcement, there was some speculation that Taylor Swift might have been the headlining act. However, it was revealed that the singer-songwriter would not be performing until she had re-recorded her remaining masters.

Last year's historic performance included appearances from pioneering artists like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar. The show earned five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for the very first time.

Previous performers have included the likes of The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.