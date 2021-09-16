Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show is already shaping up to be the best yet, at least if our exclusive sneak peek of the show is any indication.
For the past three years, the pop icon and fashion mogul's fashion show — presented in conjunction with Amazon Prime Video — has been one of the fashion world's most anticipated events and, needless to say, this year is no exception
Featuring performances by New York rap legend Nas, Normani, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan and Jade Novah, the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show will also include special appearances from some of the biggest names right now, from supermodels to musicians to TikTok royalty.
In addition to the musical entertainment, you can also expect to see Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan and Vanessa Hudgens — and that's not even the entire list.
The show will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video on September 24. But in case you can't wait until next week, we also have behind-the-scenes photos shot by Tyrell Hampton to get you excited (as if you weren't already).
Photos courtesy of Savage x Fenty/ Tyrell Hampton
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web