Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show is already shaping up to be the best yet, at least if our exclusive sneak peek of the show is any indication.



For the past three years, the pop icon and fashion mogul's fashion show — presented in conjunction with Amazon Prime Video — has been one of the fashion world's most anticipated events and, needless to say, this year is no exception

Featuring performances by New York rap legend Nas, Normani, Daddy Yankee, Ricky Martin, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan and Jade Novah, the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show will also include special appearances from some of the biggest names right now, from supermodels to musicians to TikTok royalty.

The show will be available to stream via Amazon Prime Video on September 24. But in case you can't wait until next week, we also have behind-the-scenes photos shot by Tyrell Hampton to get you excited (as if you weren't already).