After three years of big-budget fashion-meets-music spectacles, the annual Savage x Fenty show is returning for Volume 4, Rihanna confirmed on Instagram today.

The entertainer's latest lingerie show will once again be available to stream on Prime Video, beginning November 9. While details on performers and celeb cameos are still under wraps, it's sure to be another star-studded production (past appearances onstage include Normani, Emily Ratajkowski and Erykah Badu).

Prime Video says that there will be a "new all-star lineup of models, actors, some of the biggest names in music, and more, debuting the latest Savage X Fenty styles," according to a press release. Last year's show won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming.

The Savage x Fenty show was game-changer when it first arrived on the scene, breaking the mold when it came to casting thanks to a diverse array of models of all backgrounds, races, sizes, ages and gender identities.

Like past years, the show will coincide with the arrival of the new Savage x Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.