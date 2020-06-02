In the days since George Floyd's murder at the hands of police in Minneapolis on May 25, hundreds of protests have broken out across the nation to fight back against white supremacy, the police state and the unjust treatment of Black Americans for centuries.

While all three brands are sharing the same call to action for followers to #PullUp, they are taking different approaches to supporting the movement.

Fenty Beauty will not be conducting business during the Blackout, and emphasized that "the fight against racial inequality, injustice and straight up racism" does not end at donating and offering support to Black folks.

"This is not a day off," the brand wrote on Instagram. "This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp."

Savage x Fenty, RiRi's inclusive lingerie brand, is working closely with the Clara Lionel Foundation, which was founded by Rihanna in 2012 and seeks to support education and emergency preparedness worldwide.

In collaboration with the foundation, the brand will donate funds to Black Lives Matter Greater New York and The Bail Project, encouraging followers to do the same rather than staying silent on social media. A statement from the brand also recommended donations for Reclaim the Block.

Additionally, luxury fashion label Fenty is supporting the movement with donations to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives, sharing a similar message on their Instagram.

"We are not staying silent and we are not standing by," the brand wrote.

#BlackoutTuesday originated as a campaign for the music industry under the hashtag, #TheShowMustBePaused. As an industry that profits greatly from Black artists and their work, the movement was intended to be 24 hours of work week disruption to encourage those in the industry to reflect and learn about the steps that are vital to supporting the Black community.

But a Blackout does not mean radio silence.

Support Black-owned businesses in your area, educate yourself on white supremacy, continue to spread relevant information and make donations to organizations and Black folks in need of support. To learn more about how to support protestors nationwide, click here.