Last September's Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 show saw Lourdes Leon make her runway debut for the lingerie label, where she wore a latex number and showed off her dancing skills.

This time she's back for the brand's Valentine's Day campaign, which she stars alongside models Tess McMillan, Quannah Chasinghorse, Nyja and more. She also poses with founder Rihanna, making this the first time they star in a fashion campaign together.

The V-Day ads are titled Love On The Edge (yes, that's a cheeky nod to "Love on the Brain") and feature styles from their new Glossy Flossy and Lace’d Up collections and #SavageXFentyBeauty Gloss Bomb Heat in Lavender Savage. The campaign comes after Savage x Fenty recently announced their first-ever brick-and-mortar retail location in Las Vegas this month, with more store openings planned iin Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and DC this year.