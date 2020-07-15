It seems while 2020 has been, more or less, veering towards the negatives, it has also been the year of skincare. This summer alone, we were gifted skincare influencer Susan Yara's "Naturium," Kylie Jenner's "Kylie Skin" and now Rihanna's "Fenty Skin."

The singer's new skincare line will join her long (and successful) line of Fenty products: Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and LVMH's FENTY. When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017, the brand reported $100 million in sales within its first 40 days. No signs of slowing down, Fenty has been continuously successful with each added line.

Fenty Skin first graced us, when a trademark was filed in early 2019 with the United States Trademark and Patent Office. The trademark described the line as, "medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators."

Along with the description of the brand, five products were also mentioned: Buff Ryder, Instant Reset, Fat Water, Flash Nap and Hydra Vizor.

Rihanna also took to Twitter to assure the public that the line would be inclusive to all those who want it.

An official Twitter account was made public this week, along with their website where you can sign up for early access to the collection.

Fenty Skin officially launches July 31.