Leave it to RiRi to time her pregnancy announcement with a new Fenty Beauty product drop. Busy queen!

The Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick, announced today, is a necessary addition to the brand’s product lineup. With 10 high-pigmented shades, three red and seven neutrals, everyone can find a color they will love. And, of course, the lipstick smells like Rihanna’s signature vanilla-peach scent.

“Lipstick is the instant gamechanger," Rihanna says, introducing a campaign that stars West Dakota, Precious Lee, Uglyworldwide and more. "It can switch up my entire look instantly. The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable."

Fenty Icon’s semi-matte formula is designed to deliver a luxe look and feel for all-day wear, and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, and vitamins C & E to nourish the lips.

The best part is that the lipstick is refillable, with stunning packaging: a crisp metallic case can be taken apart to refill the product, and both case and refill shade can be purchased separately. As a final personal touch, the bullet tip is designed after Rihanna's iconic Cupid’s Bow to make you feel like the Navy.

The Fenty Beauty Icon Refillable Lipstick will be available starting February 4, 2022 at fentybeauty.com and Sephora.