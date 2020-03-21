Rihanna does it all. She's a musician, designer, makeup mogul, ambassador, and — in case you didn't know — a major philanthropist. And now she's using her coin to back an extremely relevant cause: the fight against the coronavirus.

Ms. Fenty's nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, has donated $5 million to COVID-19 global response efforts. The money specifically goes to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and more.

According to their website, the funds will support local food banks, testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, healthcare worker training, distribution of critical respiratory supplies, and more.

"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic," said the Clara Lionel Foundation's Executive Director Justine Lucas.

The Clara Lionel foundation, which is named after RiRi's grandparents, has always focused on health and disaster preparedness. This fight against the coronavirus global pandemic is just one of the causes that they advocate for. If you want to help, you can donate by clicking on this link.