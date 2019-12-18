Enter This Competition to Party With Rihanna

Imagine it: a selfie with Rihanna. Also being flown out to party with her, getting glammed up by her own personal beauty team and staying in a luxury hotel.



One extremely lucky person will get to live this dream next year thanks to Rihanna and her charitable Clara Lionel Foundation, which funds education and emergency response programs across the world. In aid of the foundation the musician and entrepreneur will host an exclusive Fenty Beauty event next year, organized by popular fundraising platform Omaze. If hanging with Ri at the party isn't enough, the winner will also be sent home with a range of different Fenty Beauty products. They can bring a friend along, too.

Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, in honor of her grandparents. It supports and funds "groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world."

To participate in the competition, head to the official website and register for the contest. The deadline for final entries is February 13, 2020.