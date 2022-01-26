Rihanna is here to save the planet.

On Tuesday, the icon announced that she would be donating $15 million to multiple climate justice organizations like the Climate Justice Alliance via her Clara Lionel Foundation. The grants will go towards 18 nonprofits that specifically support women and the LGBTQIA2S+ community stateside and in seven Caribbean nations.

Amongst the other organizations Rihanna's donation is going towards are the Indigenous Environmental Network and the Movement for Black Lives, as the star explained that "climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally."

"Communities of color and island nations [are] facing the brunt of climate change,” the Barbados native continued in a statement shared with the Associated Press, which she said is a big reason behind her decision.

Meanwhile Clara Lionel Foundation executive director Justine Lucas added that "funders must build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities."

This $15 million pledge is being made in partnership with Twitter co-founder and fellow billionaire Jack Dorsey's own #StartSmall initiative, which Rihanna's charitable nonprofit has worked with in the past, most notably a grant to aid domestic violence survivors in LA during quarantine.

Read the Associated Press's full report here.