On Friday night, Rihanna was spotted with a bruised face. Paparazzi photographed her as she got into her car in Santa Monica, and she appeared to have a black eye and a swollen face.

Some media outlets expressed worry that it might have been a physical altercation, recalling the physical abuse she experienced while in a relationship with Chris Brown. But according to her representatives, there's nothing to worry about. Her injuries were apparently the result of an e-scooter accident.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," Rihanna's rep told PEOPLE in a statement. "Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly."

RiRi isn't the first celeb to be injured because of an e-scooter ride. Last month, Simon Cowell broke his back after hopping on his new ride in his courtyard in Malibu. "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he later tweeted.