In six years, a lot can happen. We had an election, dealt with a pandemic, found out Joy Behar has had sex with a few ghosts. It's been an eventful few years for Rihanna as well, and she's seen immense success with a makeup brand, a lingerie brand and motherhood. Quite frankly, we don't blame her for taking her sweet time with new music.

Rihanna announced a few weeks ago that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, but obviously our ears perked up at the prospect of new music. Well, Marvel is seeking to redeem themselves after Morbius and teased Rihanna's return to music in the latest teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a silent video featuring the logo of Black Panther, the "R" is singled out with a date pointing to this Friday. There's been rumors swirling around that the R&B queen will be on the soundtrack, and this video only added fuel to the fire. Other theories included the movie announcing its R rating (definitely not), Rosalía (interesting, but most likely not) and Robert Downey Jr. (doubtful). New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan added to the RiRi rumor mill and tweeted that she may be doing the film's end credits song.

Assuming the rumors are true, because why would Marvel hurt us like that if it wasn't, this would be Rihanna's first new music in six years. 2016's ANTI is still in regular rotation and as of January, it became the first album by a Black woman to spend 300 weeks on the Billboard 200.

2018's Black Panther soundtrack is nothing to scoff at and features a stacked roster of hip-hop's greatest, ranging from Kendrick Lamar to Vince Staples, Schoolboy Q to SZA. The film's sequel has no confirmed artists aside from Tems covering Bob Marley and the Wailers' "No Woman No Cry" as well as songs by Amaarae and Santa Fe Klan. Kendrick Lamar's "Alright" is also featured prominently in the trailer.

Guess we have to wait until Friday to see if we get new Rihanna. If so, we will not shut up about it.

Below, revisit the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out in theaters November 11.