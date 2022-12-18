Rihanna's TikTok account was just "hacked" — by her adorable baby boy.

In a first-ever glimpse of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son, who was born in May, the child can be seen looking curiously at the camera before breaking into a huge toothless smile. The cute video was shot in a moving car, with the baby buckled into a SensorSafe car seat.

Related | Rihanna Gives Birth to First Child

"Ooh," Rihanna can be heard saying. "You're trying to get Mommy's phone!" The 34-year-old singer and Fenty mogul playfully captioned the post, "Hacked."

Rih and Rocky have yet to reveal the name of the seven-month-old child. In an interview with the Washington Post earlier this year, Rihanna explained why: "We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there."

Beyond her mom duties, Rihanna has been busy, contributing to the soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (with her first new music in six years), as well as hosting her recent Savage x Fenty Show. She's also set to headline the half-time show at the Super Bowl in 2023.