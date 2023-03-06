Rihanna Shares Adorable Photos of Baby: 'Fat Man'

Rihanna's kid feels some type of way he's not going to the Oscars!

The commander-in-chief of the Navy shared a rare photo of her nine-month-old child with A$AP Rocky on Instagram this past Sunday and offered a small glimpse into her daily life as a new mom.

In the photo, her kid can be seen looking at Rihanna with tears in his eyes. Rihanna wrote: "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him." She added, "swipe for tb of my fat man" alongside a video of him watching Rihanna's video for "Lift Me Up."

The song, from the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was Rihanna's first Oscars nomination and is up for consideration alongside Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick. The win would add another trophy to the shelf on which she keeps her nine Grammy awards.

The photo of her and Rocky's kid might come as a surprise to fans who've grown accustomed to Rihanna's private — not to mention well-deserved — approach to motherhood. In an interview with the Associated Press in November, Rihanna explained of her decision not to share his name or photos publicly: "We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there."

Rihanna also made baby news at the Super Bowl in Februar where she announced her second pregnancy live onstage with a peek at her baby bump. The singer and Rocky made similar headlines in January when they were seen out on the town by paparazzi. Following the performance, a representative confirmed the news with various outlets.