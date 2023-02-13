Rihanna Paid Homage to André Leon Talley With Her Super Bowl Look

For the fashion world, all eyes were on Rihanna to see what she was going to wear for her big Super Bowl performance. Would it be her Savage x Fenty line? AREA (which she wore in a teaser promo)? Alaïa (which she wore to the press event)?

Turns out she'd wear a combination of different brands: a jumpsuit and breastplate by Loewe, coat by Alaïa and shoes by Salomon/Margiela, all styled by Jahleel Weaver.. Insider quickly noted that the look was an homage to the late André Leon Talley, the larger-than-life editor known for his red Norma Kamali sleeping bag coats.

Though Rihanna's coat wasn't from Norma Kamali, the silhouette and color was very on the nose and a clear tribute to her late friend, who was a big champion of Rihanna and memorably interviewed her at the Met Gala. Talley's belongings recently went up for auction at Christie's and was honored at en event during New York Fashion Week.

Rihanna did however sport a black Norma Kamali coat when she was off the field, a clear indicator of her poignant tribute. The fashion mogul revealed a baby bump in her performance and was confirmed to be expecting baby number two. Her backup dancers all wore looks from Savage x Fenty.

"I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment," Loewe's Jonathan Anderson said of creating this custom look. "Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life feels like a wild, wonderful dream."