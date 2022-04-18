This past week, a lot of buzz has surrounded A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. A rumor spread that the rapper cheated on the multi-hyphenate with shoe designer and Fenty collaborator Amina Muaddi. And while the two have not said a word on the matter, their silence has spoken volumes.

The celebrity couple has not addressed the gossip and seems to be ignoring it altogether. They were spotted on a trip to Barbados together as if nothing had really happened, with no signs at all of an alleged breakup.

Based on footage and photos from TMZ, the two are still as close as ever. They were clearly sharing moments of sweet PDA as they walked side-by-side at Grantly Adams International Airport in the Caribbean country on Friday night. And sources told the celebrity news outlet that the doubts about their relationship are "BS" and absolutely unfounded.

Muaddi has already set the record straight, saying that there is no truth to the rumors. “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously."

Louis Pisano, who first tweeted out the rumor, also issued his own apologies "to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets." He added, “I have no excuse for it, I’ve been way too wrapped up in Twitter drama and unfortunately leaned into being messy as a brand which is something going forward I am going to move away from.”

Rocky and Rih and their teams still have yet to make any public comments since this whole issue — or non-issue, rather — has been brought up. But, really, there's no reason to be bothered by or entertain ridiculous fabricated stories, especially at this crucial a time close to the baby's birth.