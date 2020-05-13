Last week, JoJo stopped by PAPER x Club Quarantine to celebrate her new album, good to know, which has since gone No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Charts. She DJ'd everything from Megan Thee Stallion to Kaytranada, and danced until midnight from her home to the sounds of nightlife star Pauli Cakes, who raised $1,200 for their NYC immigrant fundraiser throughout the party.

Tonight, the biggest LGBTQ rave on Zoom returns will another all-star lineup.

Rico Nasty, who dropped her new single "Popstar" this April, will be joining to DJ, as well as Hi, It's Me hitmaker Ashnikko ("Tantrum" is the ultimate quarantine mood). Lolo Zouaï is also coming to PAPER x Club Q to party and celebrate her newly released track, "It's My Fault," and another incoming bop, "Alone With You," out this Friday. Rising queer musician alextbh will come through with some guest DJ "Moments," alongside Sydanie (Her 2019 single, "I Want U 2 See This," is a must-listen). Chicago's underground pop star princess Fee Lion will round out the night, with a drag show from Toronto's The Ugly One to give us some shows.

The party is three hours long and hits capacity at 1,000 guests. (Maybe Rico will play her long-awaited Dylan Brady collab).

For entrance into PAPER x Club Quarantine, you'll need a Zoom code, which will be announced to the public right here tonight at 9 PM EST. Stans, you'll want to watch this space closely — and run, don't walk, to enter the party.