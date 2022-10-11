Content warning: This piece contains mentions of sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Singer/songwriter Rex Orange County, born Alexander O'Connor, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in six separate instances this past June. In a report from The Sun, O'Connor plead not guilty and was released on unconditional bail following an appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London.

The charges, which were all filed by the same woman, allege that O'Connor assaulted her twice in the West End on June 1 and four more times the next day, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill. A provisional trial date has been set for January 3.

The reports point out that the victim was over 16, which is the age of consent in the U.K.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for Rex Orange County said in a statement to The Sun. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

O'Connor previously canceled part of his tour on July 2 due to "unforeseen personal circumstances." The leg was supposed to see him travel to Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Some fans believe that this was due to being released on unconditional bail, which meant he could not leave the country.

O'Connor, who is 24 years old, made a splash in 2015 with his self-released mixtape, Bcos U Will Never B Free. He rose to prominence in 2017 after being featured in Tyler, The Creator's Grammy-nominated hit album Flower Boy. His most recent albu, WHO CARES?, was released in March of this year.

As of now, there are no further details made public about the case. O'Connor has not released a statement aside from the one that his representative shared.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, contact RAINN via chat or phone at 800-656-4673 for support and resources.