Resort season is upon us, the first notion of a post-pandemic travel season being reflected among design houses' collections. While many labels looked inward for the previous year's inspiration, designers looked outwards at the world for the Resort 2022 season. Signaling a change back into the open arms of carefree vacations and endless summers, light fabrics and woven textiles are staples among most brands showing.

In typical escapism form, far-flung locale motifs and tropical scenes are integral to the relaxed vibe typically found within Resort (a.k.a. Cruise) lookbooks. For most designers, the only thing left is to pack your bags, hop on a plane, and go. We've rounded up the most eye-catching Resort 2022 collections below.

Versace's Trippy Pop-Bright Twins Courtesy of Versace

Creative Director Donatella Versace is ready to leave behind the darkness of the past year. Toying with an unbridled sense of optimism that the industry and wider society is currently experiencing, Versace reworked classic motifs and silhouettes while also referencing the future for Resort 2022. The Italian house — who just released a new "Greca" monogram last season — continued their exploration of graphic motifs through distorted Medusa heads and playful prints that blend into each other, many of which were seen on complementary "couple" or twinning looks. '70s inspired t-shirts with "Love, Versace, Medusa" emboldened in bubbly fonts continued Versace's focus on reinterpreting nostalgic elements for a post-pandemic wardrobe. The brand's signature aesthetic was of course carried over to the styling — bold shoulder bags, towering boots, and must-have tights effortlessly complimented the psychedelic-inspired garments. The collection's menswear was equally as daring and vacation-ready — the graphic button-down shirts are destined to be a summer hit. Playful pleats and oversized psychedelic puffers highlighted Versace's knack for creating a sartorial conversation that pushes the traditional boundaries of menswear. "I think there's a renewed sense of optimism right now and I wanted this collection to speak to that. This season is about having fun with fashion again and it feels right to put something positive into the world." Versace explained. "We will never return to the old world or to the old 'normal,' there's no going backwards. This is what the new now looks like to me."

Louis Vuitton's Space Exploration in an Architectural Park Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Kicking off a series of Resort shows stretched across the globe in far-flung destinations, Louis Vuitton's latest addition to the Cruise calendar feels close to home: less than 40 kilometers outside of it, in fact. The French maison showcased its Resort 2022 collection at the architectural landmark Axe Majeur, both a physical and metaphorical path forward after tragedy and chaos last year. Multi-colored, bubble-hem dresses and fur mini skirts added a touch of playful romanticism to the 45-look space-inflected lineup. Bold, geometric patterns emphasizing color and symmetry made their way through coordinated sets and oversized shift dresses. For Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, the world is back in all its technicolor glory, bursting at the seams of creativity and openness post-pandemic. "A collection of proud, positive looks that advance straight ahead, serenely," Ghesquière explained in the collection's show notes. "They are the picture of harmony in an environment that is so close and yet so far away, borderless and open to adventure.

Oscar de la Renta's Garden Flower Fest Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

The Oscar woman has spent almost a year without the fancy luncheons, galas and charity balls where she's usually a fixture — and by extension, her wardrobe of ODLR gowns and eveningwear hasn't been as ubiquitous as they once were on the social circuit. But with special events finally on the horizon and many cities finally eliminating COVID restrictions, the brand is top-of-mind again for women looking to feel glamorous again. For Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, there were two main starting points: floral prints taken from York Wu of Poshan flowers superimposed on garden landscapes by Miranda Brooks, and an image of Ugo Rondinone's stacked Nevada boulders (Seven Magic Mountains) which inspired the neon and saturated colorways of evening and daywear including citrine, sky blue, emerald, and fuchsia ombré. Standouts include the dresses with metallic sequins in copper, silver and gold that are hand-applied over sheer organza.

MM6 Maison Margiela's Twisted "Avant-Premiere" Forms Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela