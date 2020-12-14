2020 is the year that fashion has become more political and radical than ever — and streetwear has quickly adapted to that shift. Brands ranging from Leader Quality to Off-White have partnered with organizations that give back to their communities and pay their respects to influential figures who broke ground for minorities. It's only fitting, then, that streetwear brand Renowned has partnered with one of the most radical civil rights leaders of our time: Angela Davis.

"I believe the real work starts after the protesting ends," said founder John Dean in a statement. "We have to continue to push for equality and commit to making a change, not only for us but for the future generations that will come after us."

The LA-based brand has partnered with Davis on a two-piece collection to support social change and advocate for the advancement of people of color. The black cotton T-shirt and French terry hoody, which respectively retail for $40 and $75, each feature the brand's signature print of Davis alongside statements like "Fist Up" and the Black Panthers logo. Both pieces are embroidered in red with "Dismantle," while "We Not Asking No More" is printed beneath as a call for equal access and opportunities in society.

"John Dean's creations urge us to acknowledge the historical struggles that offer us visions of the future," added Davis in a statement. Taking into consideration her work championing prison reform, a portion of the collection's proceeds will benefit two organizations that each promote Black liberation: Underground Grit, a nonprofit providing re-entry services to incarcerated individuals, and Dream Defenders, a national group that aims to end police and prisons in America.

You can now pre-order the Heroes of Blackness x Angela Davis capsule collection on Renowned's website.