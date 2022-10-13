Remy Ma is trying to support the new generation of female rappers by helping get their careers off the ground.

Earlier this week, the Terror Squad member took to Instagram to post a promotional video announcing the launch of The Tournament, which she called the "first-ever in battle rap history" with an all-female line up.

“All bitches can rap. It’ll be three rounds. Every round is 90 seconds. So that’s a minute and a half with a max of two minutes," as Remy explained, according to HipHopDx. And the talent on display? A heavy hitting roster of rising stars such as Yoshi G and Chayna Ashley and QB Black Diamond, all of whom are competing for a cool $25,000. The competition itself will be held live in New York City on Sunday, October 30, though fans across the globe will be able to livestream the event on the Bronx-bred emcee's Chrome 23 platform.

Created by the Love & Hip-Hop: New York star to provide female rappers in the battle rap scene with some much-deserved exposure, Chrome 23 is dedicated to spotlighting the women ushering in the dawn of a new era within a traditionally male-dominated community.

“I see a lot of the girls out there doing their thing, spitting about their real experiences. I’m a big fan of that and supporting other women in this industry,” Remy previously told AllHipHop. “Being a female rapper in this industry is tough, but we have made lots of effort to level the playing field.”

She continued, “Women are killing it in the game right now. There are more successful, female rappers than ever before in this industry. This is a big moment, and I want to rally behind that and build other MCs up."

Prior to The Tournament, Remy debuted Chrome 23 back in February 2022 with her Queens Get the Money contest, which was co-hosted by her husband, Papoose, and Terror Squad star Fat Joe, not to mention an impressive guest list including Jadakiss, Fabulous and Lil Kim.

Find out more about The Tournament via Remy Ma's announcement post below.