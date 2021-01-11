Regé-Jean Page, who plays the Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in Bridgerton, has been rumored to be a potential choice for the next James Bond. And recently, he's set the record straight on those 007 stories going around.

During an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor was asked about whether he had any news to break to fans. "They all want it to happen. I want this to happen," Fallon told Page. "The betting odds right now are at 5/1. ... Is there anything you want to tell us tonight?"

"I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that's one of the more pleasant ones. So I can please as far as that goes," the actor replied. "I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like if you're a Brit, and you do something of any kind of renown, that people regard well, then people start saying the 'B' word. It's like a merit badge, you get the 'B' word merit badge."

But sadly, it looks like there isn't any truth to the whispers on the internet. Page told Fallon, "I don't think it's much more than that. I'm very, very glad to have the badge. I'm glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it's a badge."

Others rumored to possibly succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic Brit spy are Henry Golding, Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, and even Paul Mescal.