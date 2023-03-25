Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years Together

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are splitting after 12 years of marriage.

The 47-year-old Legally Blond actress and the 52-year-old CAA talent agent made the announcement public via a brief statement to Witherspoon's 29.2 million Instagram followers. “We have some personal news to share," the post says. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the couple added, noting that their priority would be the 7-year-old son they share. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Before Toth, Witherspoon was married to her Cruel Intentions costar Ryan Philippe, with whom she shares two children, 20-year-old Ava and 16-year-old Deacon. The two separated in 2006, and the divorce was finalized in 2008.

In 2011, Witherspoon and Toth wed at her ranch after a year of dating. In the May 2011 issue of Elle UK Witherspoon said of her relationship, "It’s an exciting feeling ... You’re surprised somebody wants to be with you because, boy, I’ve got a lot of quirks and wrinkles."

According to Page Six, Hollywood insiders were aware that the couple would be splitting. One insider told the publication, "There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore."