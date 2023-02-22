Rebel Wilson Gets Her Fairytale Engagement At Disneyland

When Rebel Wilson first came out and introduced the world to partner Ramona Agruma, she wrote on Instagram, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” So it only makes sense that roughly a year later, Wilson would bring the fairytale romance full circle with a proposal at Disneyland.

On Instagram, Wilson revealed that her and Agruma got engaged over the weekend at the happiest place on Earth, confirming in the caption, "We said YES!" The actor shared a close up of the diamond ring as well as a shot of the couple in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle wearing matching sweaters being showered in rose petals moments after popping the question. From the looks of it, Wilson spared no expense in making the storybook proposal happen either, thanking Tiffany & Co. for the ring as well as Disney CEO Bob Iger and the Disney Weddings team for helping make the magical moment happen.

The Disneyland proposal shouldn't come as much of a surprise for those that know Wilson. The actor has apparently been a well documented Disney Adult for quite some time, even having gone so far as to claim she must be related to Walt Disney himself (although the ancestry.com investigation has yet to come back with any results). Fortunately for Wilson, a shared love of all things Disney seems to have been something the two bonded over, with Agruma having shared a video montage of their adventures together set to Aladdin's "A Whole New World," including their previous trip to the theme park.

And while the proposal may have been the stuff of fairytale endings, Wilson recently revealed that not everything about the relationship has been as smooth. On a recent episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson revealed that while her family has been incredibly supportive of her after coming out last June, Agruma's has been notedly less enthusiastic.

"My whole family has just been amazing," Wilson explained. "Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public." She went on to add that “with her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”