Rebel Wilson is facing major backlash over her new clothing line.

Recently, the comedian and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, launched their R&R Club loungewear company with the release of a two-piece collection featuring a hoodie and sweatpants, which Wilson advertised on her Instagram last week. However, the capsule was quickly met with criticism from fans, who took Wilson to task for the line's lack of inclusive sizing, especially since she used to be plus sized herself.

"Imagine once being a plus size gal - then bringing out a clothing range that isn't size inclusive," as a critic wrote beneath the star's Instagram post about the capsule, while another noted that it was "so sad to see the largest size you make is L/XL when this wouldn’t have even fit you two years ago."

Meanwhile, one Twitter user accused Wilson — who lost 80 pounds during her 2020 "Year of Health" journey — of "fatphobia," before saying that there is a "huge epidemic of fat girls who lost weight and now they buy into the same fatphobia that made them hate themselves when they were fat."

They added, "so now they want to distance themselves from fatness because society still hates women who lose weight for ever having been fat."

As a result, Wilson recently addressed the issue in a series of Instagram Stories explaining that "in success we are planning on doing more colours and and sizes for R&R CLUB."

"We are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes," she said, prior to soliciting fan feedback by asking, "What colours or sizes would you be interested in for sweats for R&R CLUB?"