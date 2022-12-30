Rebecca Black Wants to Peg Pete Davidson

In 2023, Pete Davidson and Emily Rajitkowski dating is out, and Rebecca Black pegging Pete Davidson is in.

2022 isn’t even over and the chaos of 2023 is already taking shape for Pete Davidson’s love life. This year we saw him date two of the year's hottest fresh divorcees Kim Kardashian and Emily Rajitkowski, and weather the storm of an unrelenting stream of ex-drama and media scrutiny.

With his most recent relationship rumored to have ended just a week before 2023, one would hope that Davidson’s relationship drama is behind him. But one Twitter user wants Davidson’s dating life to be even more absurd. @planntika tweeted a series of 2023 predictions including one item forecasting a paparazzi picture with Rebecca Black and Pete Davidson.

As we all know, Pete Davidson paparazzi pictures are usually the precursor to a whirlwind romance, whether or not it’s a PR stunt.

But Rebecca Black is taking the suggestion seriously. The meme-turned-pop queen took to Twitter to reply to @planntika’s prediction and issue a theory of her own.

Black quoted the tweet, adding “if pete lets me wear a strap on.”

Pete Davidson may be the king of “BDE” but Rebecca Black is coming for the crown. it There is nothing that exudes more big dick energy than publicly declaring you’d peg Pete Davidson…or at least implying as much.

The list also included predictions about a Kardashian coming out as bi, Lana Del Rey dating a woman and Timothee Chalamet saying some weird (not necessarily bad) stuff about lesbians. If @planntika’s predictions are correct, we’re in for a weird, queer(ed) 2023.

Strap in, or strap on for the chaos to come.