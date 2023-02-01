The future of The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy is extremely unclear.

As any good Bravo stan knows, the network's been working on a spin-off series, which would likely star some of the most infamous RHONY cast members to ever grace our television screens, including fan favorites like Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley. But hopes were dashed on Monday after rumors about stalled negotiations turned into a Page Six report about Legacy being officially "dead," with sources telling the outlet that the network had rescinded its offers to the potential stars.

According to insiders, talent believed that they were being lowballed by Bravo, while the network itself reportedly thought that the Housewives think "they should make what the cast of ‘Friends’ made in their heyday.” However, fans were even confused after executive producer Andy Cohen appeared to dispute Page Six's report after tweeting, "Don't believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy."

Don’t believe everything you read #RHONYLegacy — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2023

Now though, a source has told E! News — which is owned by the same parent company as Bravo — that Legacy may still happen at some point, seeing as how production has been put on pause. Not only that, but de Lesseps also told People that while "negotiations have stalled on the series... that doesn't mean the show is over for good."

"I always said, 'Never count out the Countess,' but in this case it's, 'Never count out the New York City Housewives,'" she told the publication before insisting that Bravo is "breathing new life into 'RHONY' right now and I have no doubt they'll find a way to bring the OG's and beloved New York City Housewives back together again."

"Sometimes in life, a pause is needed," as she continued. "For the moment it's not going anywhere but never say never."



So basically, no one really knows what's going to happen with the series, especially since Bravo has yet to comment on any of the reports. That said, we're still definitely getting season 14 with an all-new cast, including Jenny Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank and Erin Dana Lichy, which will hopefully tide us over until we get an update on the future of Legacy.