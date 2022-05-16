It was a big night for Latin artists at Sunday's Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, with Kali Uchis, Bad Bunny and Karol G all taking home big awards (Becky G also performed). Another Latin singer making his debut was Rauw Alejandro, the Puerto Rican singer and rapper also known as the "King of Modern Reggaeton."

The four-time BBMAs nominee performed a medley of three of his biggest hits, including “Curame,” “Museo” and “Todo de Ti.” On the white carpet, Alejandro showed off his new blonde hair while rocking an all-black blazer-pants-crop top look by Willy Chavarria. (Chloe and Chanelle Delgadillo styled his looks, including an all-white getup when he took the stage.)

One of the highlights of the live telecast was Diddy's butler introducing Alejandro onstage, who gave one of the best performances of the night. With his latest single with Shakira (the first off her upcoming album) moving up the charts and girlfriend Rosalía continuing her global domination, we're going to see plenty more of Alejandro this year.

Below, he gives us a behind-the-scenes look of his getting-ready process for the big night.

Getting ready for BBMA performance debut