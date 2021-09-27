R.Kelly has been found guilty of sex trafficking.



On Monday, a jury convicted the musician of eight counts of sex trafficking under the Mann Act, which prohibits taking someone across state lines for illegal sex. He was also convicted on one count of racketeering conspiracy stemming from allegations that he ran a "criminal enterprise" via his entourage of bodyguard, agents and others to bring him young children for sexual purposes.

According to AP, the decision came on the second day of deliberations. Kelly now faces up to 20 years in prison.

"[His conviction has ended] a decade-long reign of terror over many vulnerable girls, boys and young women," as Homeland Security Investigations Agent Peter Fitzhugh said. Meanwhile, Acting U.S. Attorney, Jacquelyn Kasulis, placed the spotlight on the victims by saying their "voices were heard and justice was finally served."

Kelly has been under intense scrutiny ever since the release of Lifetime's Surviving R.Kelly docuseries, which examined the silence surrounding the allegations of sexual abuse for the past three decades, despite his 2002 arrest and a recording of him allegedly urinating on and sexually abusing a 14-year-old.

His convicted appeared to be the result of videotapes of non-consensual sex acts and testimony from numerous victims. Previously, he was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, knowingly giving people herpes, sexually assaulting a teenage boy, amongst other things. One person also testified that his illegal 1994 marriage to Aaliyah was to secure an abortion for her.

Kelly now faces similar trials in Illinois and Minnesota. He has submitted a "not guilty" plea in both states.

You can read a full timeline of the accusations here.