There are only two weeks left before the wheels start turning for the R. Kelly trial. And though there are only two weeks left before jury selection, federal prosecutors have filed new accusations against the singer in his New York sex trafficking case. This includes the alleged abuse of an underaged boy.

Kelly, whose current charges involve six alleged female victims dating back to 1991, is now being accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy in 2006. A memo that was filed Friday says that he met the teen around December that year in a McDonald's and then invited him to an after-party in his Chicago home.

The artist then was said to have invited the boy to his studio saying that he would help him with his musical career. "Kelly also asked John Doe #1 what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business and clarified that he wanted John Doe #1 to engage in sexual contact with [him]," prosecutors said. "With that backdrop, Kelly then engaged in sexual contact with John Doe #1, in violation of Illinois law."

John Doe #1 then supposedly introduced Kelly to John Doe #2, a friend who was around 16 or 17 years old at the time. Years later, the memo says, the accused began a sexual relationship with John Doe #2 and required his then-girlfriends — including one of the victims in the case — to engage in sexual contact with him on command. These encounters were often filmed and John Doe #2 was also paid on occasion for sexual favors for Kelly.

Prosecutors are saying that these incidents that are seemingly interconnected show that the alleged crimes were not "isolated" but "part of a larger pattern."

The prosecutors also brought up more claims of bribery and threats in the 52-page document, which you can access here.