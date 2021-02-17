This article is a sponsored collaboration between UGG and PAPER

Few siblings personify Los Angeles' music and arts scene like QUIÑ, the singer-songwriter born Bianca Leonor Quiñones, and her two sisters Blair and Bailey, both of whom are emerging artists. Together, the three women reflect the city's reputation for being home to some of the most free-thinking and spirited young creatives around.

The three are also the latest faces to grace a fashion campaign for UGG, another LA-based institution. Alongside QUIÑ's partner 6LACK, the Grammy-nominated rapper, each family member sports street-ready looks from the brand's recently launched Spring 2021 collection.

"Me and UGG go way back," QUIÑ said. "I've always been a fan, and they're always a pleasure to work with. This time around I got to bring my family with me, and of course, that's the dream."

Among the new spring styles are pieces that represent 6LACK and the Quiñones family's busy SoCal style the best: Biker shorts, hoodies and joggers in comfortable loose-fitting and stretchy fabrics.

Shot against their hometown of LA, the cast also shows off some of UGG's newest launches this season, including the popular Fluff Yeah slide in new prints like the "Cali Collage" — inspired by the diverse landscapes of California — and the "Poppy" with its bright floral details taken from California's renowned super bloom of wild poppies.

As QUIÑ (who is currently recording her debut album through her label Fantasy Soul Records) demonstrates, the hectic LA lifestyle demands a versatile wardrobe to match, and luckily UGG has all her and her family's bases covered.

