One of the greatest directors of our generation is raising a Gentleminion. Oscar Award-winning filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, said to Empire magazine that the first movie his 2-year-old son watched is Despicable Me 2.

“He’s only really seen one movie,” Tarantino said. “I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realize it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, 'Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me 2.'"

Over the course of a week, the Pulp Fiction director said his eldest son with wife Daniella Pick, Leo, watched the movie in “small bites” for about 15 minutes each day. In the end, Leo seems to be a minions fan. Tarantino said Leo found the 2013 movie, which follows the original Despicable Me and is ahead of the latest release, Minions: The Rise of Gru, in the five-part series, to be “a more consuming experience than, say, Peppa Pig.”

Clearly, this is a point of disagreement for the father and son as Tarantino, who said he watches Peppa Pig “a lot,” called it the “greatest British import of all time.” Perhaps his second child, who was born on July 2, will share her father’s refined taste in cinema when she is eventually introduced to the 2004 British cartoon.

Aside from screening movies for his son, Tarantino is working on a second novel, Cinema Speculation to be released October 25, 2022, according to IndieWire. After nine films, Tarantino adapted Once Upon A Time In Hollywood into his first novel in 2021. His next book, which delves into the history, theory and criticism of film, focuses on classic American films from the 1970s.

Though the novel’s release will be celebrated by cinephiles, Tarantino’s recent interview may be the only recognition Gentleminions and Peppa Pig fandom get from the famed filmmaker and author.