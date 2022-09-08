Update 9/8: Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.

In a statement shared on The British Monarchy's official website, they said:

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth and her deceased husband Prince Philip will be succeeded by their son Charles, who will become King, and his wife Camila, who will become Queen Consort.

Read on for our original report on the Queen's health.

At the recommendation of her doctors, Queen Elizabeth II is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of the Royal family traveled to Scotland to be by her side.

The supervision comes after a slow decline in the Queen's health over the years. She most recently welcomed Liz Truss as Prime Minister on Tuesday and had to cancel Wednesday's events to rest at the request of medical professionals.

A statement from Buckingham Palace reads: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The 96-year-old is the longest reigning monarch in British history and the second longest in history right behind Louis XIV, who has Her Majesty beat by a little over a year. Most recently, people across Britain celebrated the Queen's 70 years on the throne, although she kept a low profile and made only two appearances.

Among the Queen's health concerns include mobility issues and a bout of COVID-19, which she recovered from. Her longtime husband Prince Philip passed at the age of 99 last April, sparking concerns of how the United Kingdom will handle a change of leadership after almost a century under the Queen.

At the least, we can be reminded of some of the lighter moments with the Queen, including the recent revelation that she is fascinated by DJs. If Madonna is our wildest party favor, the Queen is at least a close second.