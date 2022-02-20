On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Buckingham Palace's announcement, the 95-year-old British monarch is currently experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and plans to continue working. Though her diagnosis caused some concern, the Queen has been fully-vaccinated and has already received her booster shot. And so she will be carrying on, performing "light" duties at Windsor Castle this week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.​ Right now, people who test positive for the virus in the U.K. are required to self-isolate for at least five days. But the British government plans on lifting that mandate this week.

A source told CNN that it wasn't just the Queen who contracted the virus. They told the news network, “A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team.” Names of those infected were not specified.

This news comes just off the heels of the royal's first in-person engagement since marking her 70th anniversary on the throne.