Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff in 'Without You'

A little over two months after his untimely death, late Migos member Takeoff gets a fitting tribute on "Without You," the latest single by his fellow member Quavo.

The Atlanta rapper shared the track and accompanying lyric video on Wednesday night. The visual shows him smoking in the studio as he reflects on the legacy of Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in Houston outside of a bowling alley. Certainly one of the rapper's more somber offerings, the song sees Quavo mourn the loss of his nephew and muse about the connection he shared with his longtime collaborator. The two released their first joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links, a month prior to his death.

Quavo had previously paid tribute to Takeoff in a lengthy eulogy where he reminisced about growing up together, their dreams of being WWE wrestlers and his contributions to the formation of Migos. "He created his triplet flow and the rest was HISTORY," Quavo wrote. "He never worried about titles, credit, or what man got the most shine, that wasn’t him. He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family!"

The rapper went on to contemplate the unique nature of their familial relationship, writing, "The whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it. We hated that word 'nephew' or when they said 'Unc and Phew' cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too. But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother. Now I finally get it…you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true."

Quavo's tribute comes amid the news that the man accused of killing Takeoff is out on bail after posting a $1 million bond. Houston authorities announced early December that they had arrested 33-year-old Patrick Clark in connection with Takeoff's murder, revealing that the incident had stemmed from an argument over a "lucrative dice game" that escalated into the murder. Per the bail conditions, Clark will be required to “comply with GPS monitoring” as a part of his 24/7 house arrest, submit to drug testing, abstain from alcohol as it was a "factor in the offense” and surrender his passports and related documents to the courts.

Clark, who previously claimed he was "an innocent bystander," is expected to be back in court on March 9 for a hearing.