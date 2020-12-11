Back in September, Pyer Moss debuted the Sculpt — the house's first in-line sneaker boasting a larger-than-life midsole and a black-and-yellow palette — and now, the New York-based fashion label is gearing up for the release of a second colorway for the one-of-a-kind silhouette: soft tan and bright yellow.

While the branding is rather subtle, it's clear that Creative Director Kerby Jean-Raymond wants the design to speak for itself. The shoe's upper component features a basketball style cut with a sloped construction and eclectically combines neoprene, mesh and suede panels to add dimension to its muted, neutral hue.

In stark contrast, a striking, bulbous yellow midsole commands the show in two parts. The top half fronts swooping cut-out pieces, a defined lip around the front and back, and the designs's only semblance of branding: a Pyer Moss embossment that blends in seamlessly. On the bottom, the midsole splits with orb-like pieces that primarily provide support in front and back of the foot, while an intentional traction pattern provides everyday functionality.

The updated Pyer Moss Sculpt is scheduled to drop on the brand's website tomorrow, December 12, for a price of $595 USD. Additionally, a few select apparel designs from Pyer Moss Collection 3 will also be stocking the website in limited quantity.